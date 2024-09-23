Mercer football player hospitalized after collapsing during game

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia college football player was rushed to the hospital after collapsing during Saturday’s game.

According to WGXA, Mercer football defensive back Khalil Moody collapsed on the field late in the third quarter of the Bears’ game against the Citadel military college.

The game was held at Five Star Stadium in Macon.

WGXA reports that the game was delayed for about 15 minutes, while first responders helped the freshman on the field.

Head coach Mike Jacobs told WGXA that the safety of his players was the most important thing to him as a coach.

“It puts everything in perspective that this is just a game,” Jacobs told WGXA. “I look at every player that wears orange and white as an extension of my family.”

Jacobs told WGXA he credits the team’s resilience and maturity to finish the last quarter of the game. The Bears won by a score of 38-21.

Senior linebacker and captain Isaac Dowling told WGXA that he was ‘thankful’ that Moody was doing better and was happy the team finished the way they did.

“If we were going to finish this game, we were going to do it for him,” Dowling said.

A spokesperson for Mercer Athletics sent the following statement:

“Khalil Moody is in stable condition and in good spirits alongside his family as he remains under observation of the healthcare team at Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center in downtown Macon. He has expressed his appreciation for the support of not only his teammates, coaches and sports medicine staff, but also for the thoughts and prayers from Mercer fans around the world.”



