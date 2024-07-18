Mercedes driver speeds away from troopers, leaves car, jumps onto the Beltline

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol is looking into the aftermath of a chase that left a Mercedes driver injured after the driver tried to run from troopers.

At around noon, troopers tried to stop a white Mercedes for traffic violations on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Griffin Street. At first, the driver pulled into a nearby BP Gas Station, but then sped away as soon as troopers approached the car.

While chasing after the driver, troopers performed a PIT maneuver on the Mercedes, but then the driver got out of their car and began running away from troopers.

GSP said the driver then jumped over a wall, falling onto the nearby Westside Beltline path.

The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver’s condition has not been released.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted caution tape being put up in the area.