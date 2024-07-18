Local

Mercedes driver speeds away from troopers, leaves car, jumps onto the Beltline

By WSBTV

GSP investigation in Atlanta

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol is looking into the aftermath of a chase that left a Mercedes driver injured after the driver tried to run from troopers.

At around noon, troopers tried to stop a white Mercedes for traffic violations on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Griffin Street. At first, the driver pulled into a nearby BP Gas Station, but then sped away as soon as troopers approached the car.

While chasing after the driver, troopers performed a PIT maneuver on the Mercedes, but then the driver got out of their car and began running away from troopers.

GSP said the driver then jumped over a wall, falling onto the nearby Westside Beltline path.

The driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The driver’s condition has not been released.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted caution tape being put up in the area.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!