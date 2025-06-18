Men’s Health Month highlights mental health struggles and urges more men to seek help

June marks Men’s Health Month, and while the spotlight often shines on physical well-being, mental health professionals are emphasizing the critical need for awareness around depression and anxiety in men.

According to experts, one in ten men experience depression or anxiety, but the majority of them never seek treatment.

“It’s pretty common for men to not seek help,” said Dr. Aron Tendler, a psychiatrist with Gray Matters Health. “It’s pretty common for many people with depression to not get help.”

Stigma remains a major barrier to treatment. “Because of a stigma that still exists in the United States and all over the world, people think that mental illness is a character flaw and they don’t get around to seek help, unfortunately,” Tendler added.

Mental health statistics also reveal a more alarming trend, men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide. Common signs of depression include a lack of motivation and losing interest in activities that once brought joy.

Tendler stresses that effective treatments and support systems are available, and urges men to take mental health concerns seriously, especially during a month dedicated to overall well-being.