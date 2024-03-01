Men pretended to be officers when they tied up Gwinnett father, son and robbed them, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A second man has been arrested after a father and son were tied up in their Gwinnett County apartment and robbed in December.

Gwinnett County officers were called to a report of a home invasion along Herrington Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville on Dec. 6, 2023.

In January, police arrested Luis Soto and charged him with home invasion, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of armed robbery and one count of impersonating a public official.

Police have now charged Yenson Adrian Cedeno Acevedo, 29, with home invasion. He was already being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on an unrelated charge.

One of the victims reportedly told police that three suspects, dressed in tactical gear with guns, grabbed him as has was coming home and forced their way into his apartment.

Once inside, police say they zip-tied the victim and his son and demanded drugs and money from them.

According to Gwinnett police, the suspects told the victims that they were federal agents and had them under surveillance for months.

Ring doorbell video shows three men coming up the stairs. The man in the front can be seen wearing a hat with the word police on the front in the moments before he put his hand over the camera.

The suspects stole nearly $3,000 worth of sneakers and jewelry. The victims were able to free themselves after the suspects left and called 911.

Both Soto and Cedeno Acevedo are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.