Memorial service today for Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The funeral service has been announced for a deputy who was shot while conducting a welfare check at a Spalding County home.

Spalding County Sgt. Marc McIntyre died last week after he was shot in the head when a man opened fire on him and another deputy during a domestic disturbance call.

McIntyre was a supervisor and an Army veteran who returned to the area to serve his community.

“This supervisor was one of those guys who, every time you saw him, would smile. Would call your name from across the parking lot,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix told reporters at the scene.” He was a deputy who definitely led by example.”

The sheriff’s office announced a memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. at Griffin First Assembly of God at 2000 West McIntosh Road.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will continue until the time of service.

The family has requested there be no graveside service. Attendees will be dismissed from the church after honors are bestowed and the final call.

The law enforcement processional will start gathering at the Atlanta Motor Speedway at 10 a.m. and will depart at 11:30 a.m.

Dix said the sheriff’s office will establish a bank account for McIntyre’s family and his fiancé which will be set up sometime this week.

On Monday, the community was still in shock over McIntyre’s death. Deputies said Todd Harper, 57, opened fire on two deputies as they responded to Harper’s Deason Street home. One bullet hit shift supervisor McIntyre in the head. He died hours later.

Harper was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff. Neighbors said he suffered from mental health issues.





