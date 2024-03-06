Mega Millions players in Forsyth County look for luck at “Lucky Leon’s”

CUMMING, Ga. — eon’s Food Mart has been sitting on the same corner along Matt Highway in Forsyth County since the 1950′s.

Beginning in 1993, Leon’s gained quite a reputation.

“I guess it’s just an old wives’ tale. ‘Lucky’ Leon’s,’” longtime customer Nick Dodd said.

It kind of has a ring to it. 1993 was the year Leon’s began selling lottery tickets, and when the lottery first came to Georgia.

They’ve sold lots of big winners ever since.

“Lucky Leon’s. You win much money here,” loyal customer Kevin Luter said.

Luter would like to win much more, like the current $650 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Luter has been coming in here since he was a kid. When he got old enough to play the lottery, Lucky Leon’s became—and will always be—his go-to store.

The current owners bought it about 20 years ago. They say folks come to the store from all around the metro just to play the lottery.

“Winder. All the way from Atlanta. Decatur. Suwanee,” Abhishek Ghaswala said.

Ghaswala says they’ve been on a roll here since the turn of the last century, and they can’t wait to celebrate the next big winner.

“We are lucky at Lucky Leon’s!” he said.

WSB-TV’s Berndt Petersen contributed to this story.