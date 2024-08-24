Mega Millions: No jackpot winner Friday night, Tuesday’s jackpot up to $575 million

ATLANTA — For the 23rd drawing in a row, no one won the Mega Millions jackpot.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 44, 66 and 69 with the Mega Ball 2 on Friday night. A ticket in Tennessee and another ticket in Texas matched the five numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

That means Tuesday’s jackpot is up to $575 million, which is the ninth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, with a cash payout of $285.5 million.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.