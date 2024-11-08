Local

Medical flight crew who responded to Apalachee school shooting to be honored

Apalachee High School Apalachee High School will begin the process of reopening the school after a student went in with a rifle and opened fire, killing two teachers and two students. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

The medical flight crew who responded to the Apalachee High School shooting will be honored for their actions.

Piedmont Eastside’s First Friday Heroes Program will recognize the first responders who saved one of the shooting victims on Sept. 5.

The hospital said when the crew arrived on the Apalachee campus, they were brought a student who was unconscious and been shot multiple times.

“The crew recognized the seriousness of the situation and placed a tourniquet on the patient’s leg, started IVs, administered oxygen, and gave the patient blood during the rapid transport to Grady. Thanks to the action of the crew this patient is alive and doing well today,” officials said.

