Mayor’s office says large pipe arrived Sunday, signaling possible end to water line breaks

ATLANTA — Water lines continue breaking on Sunday, exacerbating the water crisis in Atlanta.

“It’s been such a headache. This has been going on since Friday,” said Taylor McKissock.

McKissock’s water was off again Sunday evening, while workers repaired a small break outside his home in northwest Atlanta.

At the same time, crews in Midtown received a key piece of pipe that the Mayor’s Office said is key to fixing the most problematic break.

It happened at 11th Street and West Peachtree Street.

A large waterline broke there Friday afternoon, according to Atlanta Watershed Management. It was the second major line to break that day.

The first was in Vine City where multiple large lines intersect. The breaks forced the city to place more than 200 neighborhoods under a boil water advisory.

Several Atlanta Fire and Rescue stations handed out cases of water to those impacted over the weekend.

Crews fixed the large break at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in Vine City Saturday evening.

That night, Mayor Andre Dickens declared a state of emergency to allow Atlanta Watershed Management to bypass city purchasing protocol and buy parts faster.

The following night, the large piece of pipeline needed to fix the Midtown break arrived.

People with no running water question if more smaller breaks are inevitable as crews begin to restore pressure to the 80-year-old pipeline system.

“I feel like all the older pipes are starting to give way which is very problematic,” said McKissock. “I don’t feel this is the end of anything too soon.”



