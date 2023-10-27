HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Mattie’s Call issued for non-verbal autistic 12-year-old from Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities issued a Mattie’s Call for a child who disappeared this week.

Union City police said they are looking for 12-year-old Ziyon Walker, who was last seen on Wednesday at 3 p.m. leaving a residence in the 4000 block of Flat Shoals Road.

Walker was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and is nonverbal, according to police.

Authorities said he is 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair with red tips and brown eyes.

Walker was last seen wearing long gray pants and white and black Air Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at 470-514-6829.





