Mattie’s Call issued for missing Clayton Co. teen suffering from mental illness

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie’s Call has been issued for a Clayton County teen suffering from mental illness who disappeared on Wednesday.

Clayton County police responded to Jonesboro on Sunday about a missing person.

Family members said Carmelo Campbell, 18, was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 14 at about 4 p.m.

They tried multiple times to call him but were unable to reach him.

He is described as 5′ 11″ tall, weighing approximately 150 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red/gold/gray flannel shirt, gray hoodie, black pants, and orange/white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

His family said he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and depressive disorder.

Anyone with information on his location is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 and reference case #24010143.