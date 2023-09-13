Matt Olson makes Braves history, ties single-season home run record

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Atlanta Braves’ historically great season continued on Tuesday, as slugger Matt Olson tied the team’s single-season record for home runs in a season.

Olson tied Braves legend Andruw Jones, hitting his 51st home run in the team’s 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

This is only Olson’s second season with the team after replacing longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Olson is no stranger to the area, having graduated from Parkview High School in Gwinnett County.

2023 continues to be a historic season for the Braves, who currently have a Major League Baseball-best 95-50 record.

Last month, National League MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player to have at least 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season.

After hitting his 37th home run on Tuesday, there is a chance, Acuña can become the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in a season.

