Massive crowd gathers after Clayton County beauty store’s entire inventory dumped in parking lot

By WSBTV.com News Staff

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people have flocked to a shopping center in Clayton County where merchandise from a beauty supply store fills the parking lot.

Police and deputies are surrounding a massive pile of merchandise in the parking lot of Beauty Mart on Upper Riverdale Road.

Before long, dozens of people had surrounded the items, prompting police to section off the merchandise with police tape.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw people surrounding the area that police had surrounded.

Video and posts on social media have people coming to the store in the hopes that they will get to go through the merchandise themselves.

