Mass voter registration purge finalized in GA

By Cheryl Castro

Every Vote Counts (Jackie DelPilar/FOX23 News)

By Cheryl Castro

The latest mass voter registration purge is finalized in Georgia.

In its latest biennial cancelation, the state has slashed nearly one hundred and eighty-nine thousand inactive voter registrations from Georgia rolls before next years presidential election.

The final number is lower than previously announced as roughly twenty-seven hundred Georgians respond to notification letters or update their registration information since July.

The registration removals cover voters who filled out a change of address form or whose mail was undeliverable.

The cancelations represent about 2% of the states registered voters.

