Mass voter registration purge finalized in GA

The latest mass voter registration purge is finalized in Georgia.

In its latest biennial cancelation, the state has slashed nearly one hundred and eighty-nine thousand inactive voter registrations from Georgia rolls before next years presidential election.

The final number is lower than previously announced as roughly twenty-seven hundred Georgians respond to notification letters or update their registration information since July.

The registration removals cover voters who filled out a change of address form or whose mail was undeliverable.

The cancelations represent about 2% of the states registered voters.