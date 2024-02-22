Local

MARTA’s airport station is about to be shut down for 6 weeks – here’s what you need to know

MARTA airport station (PHOTO: MARTA)

ATLANTA — MARTA announced Thursday that it will be closing its airport station for six weeks starting April 8.

The transit system said it will be renovating the concourse and platform levels, and it will remain closed through May 19.

You can still take MARTA to the airport, but there will be a bus shuttle between the College Park station and the North Terminal between 4 a.m. and 2 a.m.

“During this closure, MARTA will be performing work to remove and replace the floor tiles on both the concourse and platform levels at the station as well as preparations needed for the new canopy structure,” officials said in a news release. “These improvements will enhance the safety and appearance of the rail station to best serve travelers and employees at the world’s busiest airport.”

“We fully support this upgrade, encouraging our airport community to plan accordingly by allowing extra time for travel. The availability of shuttle service ensures uninterrupted access, and we are grateful for everyone’s cooperation and patience during this transformative time,” ATL Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari said.

For more information about the closure, CLICK HERE.

