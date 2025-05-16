MARTA resumes major Five Points transformation project Saturday, several bus routes affected

ATLANTA, GA — MARTA says commuters can expect lots of changes if you go through the Five Points station this weekend as work resumes on a major transformation project.
Several downtown bus routes will be detoured. The first phase of the project includes deconstruction and removal of the current concrete canopy.
Street-level station and elevator access, as well as bus access on Forsyth Street will be the only entrance that will remain open during the deconstruction state of the concrete canopy. The $230M project paused last summer but, it’s starting back up now.
In addition to the bus detours starting tomorrow, MARTA says some customer services, such as the RideStore, Lost & Found, and Reduced Fare office will be closed starting June 6.
Payson Schwin with MARTA says if you need to transfer a train at Five Points, there should no problem. But if you take a bus, you’ll need to go to itsmarta.com to find out where the new bus pick up locations will be.
The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:
3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue
40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown
813 – Atlanta University Center
21 – Memorial Drive
49 – McDonough Boulevard
55 – Jonesboro Road
107 – Glenwood
186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:
26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
42 – Pryor Road
816 – North Highland Avenue
The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:
21 – Memorial Drive
42 – Pryor Road
49 – McDonough Boulevard
55 – Jonesboro Road
107 – Glenwood
186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:
26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
813 – Atlanta University Center
899 – Old Fourth Ward
The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:
816 – North Highland Avenue
Bus routes operated by regional transit partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will run as scheduled.
The following offices will temporarily re-locate (location details to be shared soon):
MARTA Police precinct
RideStore
Lost & Found
Reduced Fare
MARTA HOPE
The following amenities will temporarily close:
Restrooms - Nearby restroom access:
GWCC/CNN Center (Westbound): “SMART” restrooms with remote access
Peachtree Center (Northbound): Restrooms on north concourse level
Georgia State (Eastbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level
West End (Southbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level
Station Soccer field
Community garden
MARTA Market
Information booth
Tunnel to federal building
