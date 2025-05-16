MARTA resumes major Five Points transformation project Saturday, several bus routes affected

ATLANTA, GA — MARTA says commuters can expect lots of changes if you go through the Five Points station this weekend as work resumes on a major transformation project.

Several downtown bus routes will be detoured. The first phase of the project includes deconstruction and removal of the current concrete canopy.

Street-level station and elevator access, as well as bus access on Forsyth Street will be the only entrance that will remain open during the deconstruction state of the concrete canopy. The $230M project paused last summer but, it’s starting back up now.

In addition to the bus detours starting tomorrow, MARTA says some customer services, such as the RideStore, Lost & Found, and Reduced Fare office will be closed starting June 6.

Payson Schwin with MARTA says if you need to transfer a train at Five Points, there should no problem. But if you take a bus, you’ll need to go to itsmarta.com to find out where the new bus pick up locations will be.

The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:

3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue

40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown

813 – Atlanta University Center

21 – Memorial Drive

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

42 – Pryor Road

816 – North Highland Avenue

The following routes will terminate at Georgia State Station:

21 – Memorial Drive

42 – Pryor Road

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

The following routes will terminate at King Memorial Station:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

813 – Atlanta University Center

899 – Old Fourth Ward

The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:

816 – North Highland Avenue

Bus routes operated by regional transit partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will run as scheduled.

The following offices will temporarily re-locate (location details to be shared soon):

MARTA Police precinct

RideStore

Lost & Found

Reduced Fare

MARTA HOPE

The following amenities will temporarily close:

Restrooms - Nearby restroom access:

GWCC/CNN Center (Westbound): “SMART” restrooms with remote access

Peachtree Center (Northbound): Restrooms on north concourse level

Georgia State (Eastbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level

West End (Southbound): Restrooms on lower concourse level

Station Soccer field

Community garden

MARTA Market

Information booth

Tunnel to federal building

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.