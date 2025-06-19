MARTA moving AEDs to secure location at 21 stations after rash of thefts

ATLANTA, Ga. — MARTA officials say publicly accessible automated external defibrillators are being moved to a secure location after a rash of thefts.

An automated external defibrillator is a portable device used to help treat someone whose heart suddenly stops working. Thefts of the devices has led officials to move AEDS in 21 MARTA stations.

“That may be a break room, a staff room, somewhere that the public does not move in and out of,” Fisher says.

MARTA official Stephany Fisher says fears of losing crucial time when someone has a heart attack and needs help to get the machine are unfounded.

“They would very likely alert the station agent or MARTA police officer anyway,” Fisher said. “They may need to be redirected to where the AED is.”

Fisher says the worst case scenario is for someone in need of a public AED to find out it has been stolen.