MARTA moves closer to expanding Atlanta streetcar to the Beltline

MARTA’s board of directors has unanimously passed a contract worth $11.5 million regarding to the final design of Atlanta streetcar expansion.

The plan is to expand the current 2.7 mile route from downtown to the Atlanta Beltline and then heading to Ponce City Market. The new expansion will also include five new stations.

The new expansion, set to cost $230 million, is set to completed by 2028, but not everyone is happy about it. Critics of the expansion plan say it will hurt property values affected by the expansion and will negatively affect the beauty of the Beltline. Supporters of the expansion believe it will be a positive transportation option for the Beltline.









