Questions are asked following city of Atlanta audit of MARTA’s $85 million debt

ATLANTA, GA — A new report suggests MARTA has overcharged Atlanta’s Operational Fund, but not by anywhere close to the amount indicated in a city of Atlanta audit.

A city audit last year said the transit agency overcharged Atlanta’s Operational Fund to the tune of $70 million dollars. But MARTA’s own audit suggests a significantly lower figure of $865,000 dollars.

Clearly, MARTA’s math and the city of Atlanta’s math clearly do not add up.

The transit agency explains Covid-era changes to their services are one factor, saying the city’s auditing method has used a flawed formula ever since.

MARTA has made a good faith transfer of $20 million into the operational fund as both parties review the findings and seek an agreeable resolution to the matter.

The core issue is whether enhanced services were correctly billed to the MARTA operational fund or should have gone to the capital fund instead.

City officials are reviewing MARTA’s findings but stand by their data. Both parties hope to resolve the matter quickly. MARTA says it has factored into delays with renovations to the Five Points Station.