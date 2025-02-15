Local

MARTA keeping all options on the table as it prepares for possible grant funding changes

MARTA expansion would cross over Ga. 400 twice August 29, 2013 Sandy Springs: A MARTA train makes its way North past Ga. 400 traffic on Thursday afternoon August 29, 2013. BEN GRAY / BGRAY@AJC.COM (Ben Gray)

ATLANTA, GA — MARTA says it’s keeping all options on the table as it prepares for possible grant funding changes from the Trump Administration.

Deputy CFO Greg Patterson tells the MARTA board they are looking at a number of contingencies, should the transit authority’s millions of dollars’ worth of grants be revoked.

He says federal grants are going toward transit centers in DeKalb and Clayton counties, new rapid bus routes, and more.

They say they are specifically concerned the funds could be taken away if the Trump Administration believes the projects fall outside of its priorities.

