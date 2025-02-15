MARTA keeping all options on the table as it prepares for possible grant funding changes

ATLANTA, GA — MARTA says it’s keeping all options on the table as it prepares for possible grant funding changes from the Trump Administration.

Deputy CFO Greg Patterson tells the MARTA board they are looking at a number of contingencies, should the transit authority’s millions of dollars’ worth of grants be revoked.

He says federal grants are going toward transit centers in DeKalb and Clayton counties, new rapid bus routes, and more.

They say they are specifically concerned the funds could be taken away if the Trump Administration believes the projects fall outside of its priorities.