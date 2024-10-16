MARTA explores changing weekend schedule after complaints over snarls on Atlanta Pride weekend

ATLANTA — After a busy weekend in Atlanta for the city’s annual Pride festival, a MARTA spokesman says the agency will be rethinking its transit strategies for weekends going forward.

Complaints from visitors and Atlanta residents came in on social media regarding wait times and long lines, as well as frustration over limited track use.

According to MARTA, several factors led to issues using the transit service during Atlanta Pride weekend, including some scheduled construction.

Citing changes to transit needs and customer behaviors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, MARTA said they’ll be looking at new ways to update weekend schedules.

The full statement from MARTA is below:

“In retrospect, we should not have scheduled trackway work in the system this past weekend. We acknowledge that transit usage has changed post-pandemic. Therefore, we are actively exploring different scheduling approaches that will increase and improve weekend frequencies and service reliability, while still performing the state of good repair and safety-sensitive maintenance that we must complete.”