MARTA employees to get pay raise over next 3 years

MARTA employees are set to see a little extra money in their paychecks coming up.

On Thursday, the MARTA board of directors approved a new labor agreement that’s set to give workers a series of raises over the next three years, according to reports from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Under the deal negotiated with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 732, which represents 63% of MARTA employees, workers will see a 10% raise in the first year, with a 3% boost in pay in each of the following two years.

New benefits in the contract include paid parental leave and aid to pay for education costs. It also includes extending longevity bonuses to those who have worked for MARTA for more than 15 years and increases already-existing premiums for 20-year veterans.

The union approved the contract last month, while the MARTA board approved it Thursday.

This agreement comes after a year of negotiations between MARTA and the union.

©2023 Cox Media Group