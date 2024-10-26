MARTA announces planned 2-day rail service pause at DeKalb County station

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA announced plans to temporarily stop service at a DeKalb County rail station for two days.

Officials said trains heading to the Indian Creek Station in DeKalb County on the Blue Line would have to put services on the brake so the agency can install a new pedestrian bridge over the tracks.

MARTA said the construction will happen from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, making Kensington Station the temporary end of the Blue Line’s train traffic for two days, though not right away.

“The pedestrian bridge installation is part of the larger Indian Creek Station Rehabilitation Project designed to improve safety, accessibility, and overall customer experience,” MARTA said. “The project also includes heavy cleaning, new flooring, renovation of the western plaza, bus loop improvements and fare gate enhancements.”

While construction is underway, shuttles will be ready to take passengers between Indian Creek and Kensington stations and bus routes serving Indian Creek Station will run as scheduled.

Parking at Indian Creek will also remain open, though MARTA is encouraging drivers to park at Kensington over the weekend when construction is happening, if possible.

Here’s what MARTA says you need to know for the Dec. 8 weekend construction: