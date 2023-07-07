MARTA agrees to terms of a planned audit for transit expansion program

MARTA confirms it agrees to the terms of a planned audit for the agency’s transit expansion program.

Called for by the city, it’s an audit that MARTA initially pushed back against a few months ago.

This week MARTA signed off on the parameters on how the audit will be done.

“This audit is not the entirety of the program. It is not specifically about the projects that are being undertaken right now,” said Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman in March.

The audit will be a deep dive into the More MARTA program and how $2.7 billion has been and will be spent over 40 years on the plan funded by a half penny transit sales tax.

Though it is not official, the audit could begin later this summer.