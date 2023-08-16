Mark Meadows wants Georgia election interference case moved to federal court

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows says Fulton County’s 2020 election interference case should be heard in federal court.

Meadows, who is one of 19 co-defendants named in a grand jury indictment released Monday night, filed a motion on Tuesday to remove his portion of the proceedings from Fulton County Superior Court.

The 98-page indictment charged Meadows with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

According to the filing, Meadows’ attorneys claim because the charges stem from incidents during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff, he has the right as a federal official to remove the hearings from Fulton County.

Under federal law, federal officials accused of state crimes can petition to have those cases moved to federal court because of the “supremacy clause” in the U.S. Constitution.

“Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President’s behalf, visiting a state government building and setting up a phone call for the President. One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things,” the filing reads.

During a Monday night news conference after the indictment was unsealed, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she intends to try all 19 co-defendants together.

