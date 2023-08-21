Mark Meadows asks federal court to drop all charges in Georgia election interference case

ATLANTA — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have filed a motion to dismiss all charges against him in Fulton County.

According to court documents obtained, Meadows’ attorneys claim the charges stem from incidents during his tenure and as part of his service as chief of staff.

Attorneys said Meadows should be granted immunity because he was carrying out his duties as a federal official working for then-President Donald Trump.

Meadows, one of 19 co-defendants named in a grand jury indictment released on Aug. 14, filed a motion the next day to remove his portion of the proceedings from Fulton County Superior Court and have it be transferred to federal court.

The 98-page indictment charged Meadows with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Under federal law, federal officials accused of state crimes can petition to have those cases moved to federal court because of the “supremacy clause” in the U.S. Constitution.

“Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President’s behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President. One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things,” the filing reads.





