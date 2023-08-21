Local

Mark Meadows asks federal court to drop all charges in Georgia election interference case

Key players in Trump investigation Mark Meadows, Former White House chief of staff for Trump. Meadows was on the Trump-Raffensperger call. Texts that were turned over to the January 6th House Committee show that Meadows played a significant part in the phone call pressuring fellow Republican and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the election results. The texts also show that Meadows acted as a conduit to President Donald Trump, funneling election conspiracy theories and strategies to change the outcome. Meadows also visited Cobb County in December 2020 to observe the Secretary of State’s audit of absentee ballots. After trying to fight a subpoena to testify, The South Carolina Supreme Court directed Meadows to testify before the special grand jury in Nov. 2022.

ATLANTA — Attorneys for former President Donald Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have filed a motion to dismiss all charges against him in Fulton County.

According to court documents obtained, Meadows’ attorneys claim the charges stem from incidents during his tenure and as part of his service as chief of staff.

Attorneys said Meadows should be granted immunity because he was carrying out his duties as a federal official working for then-President Donald Trump.

Meadows, one of 19 co-defendants named in a grand jury indictment released on Aug. 14, filed a motion the next day to remove his portion of the proceedings from Fulton County Superior Court and have it be transferred to federal court.

The 98-page indictment charged Meadows with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by public officer.

Under federal law, federal officials accused of state crimes can petition to have those cases moved to federal court because of the “supremacy clause” in the U.S. Constitution.

“Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President’s behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President. One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things,” the filing reads.


