Marjorie Taylor Greene blames British journalist for Trump nearly being assassinated

ATLANTA — An interview by a British journalist got tense on Tuesday when Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went off on her when asked about JD Vance being named as former President Donald Trump’s running mate.

Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, started off her interview with a group of journalists talking about her excitement about Vance and how people evolve when asked about Vance’s changing views on Trump.

Jo Crawford with the Time of London asked Greene about Vance’s comments that the UK may not be the first “truly Islamist” country with nukes following this month’s election victory by the Labour Party.

“Doesn’t that paint a sour picture for relations with the U.K.?” Crawford asked Greene.

Greene quickly turned the conversation saying the Democrats have labeled Trump as a Fascist and compared him to Hitler.

She said that language led to the attempted assassination on Trump’s life over the weekend.

As Crawford kept trying to question Greene, the Congresswoman kept cutting Crawford off.

“No, no, no, no, no. Let’s talk about people like you that demonize people like me, President Trump. You know, I have some of the highest amount of death threats because of people like you,” Greene said. “Because you chose to take only certain words from people and then that’s what you want to report. Shame on you.”

Crawford went to respond, and Greene continued to cut her off.

“You’re the problem,” Greene said. “You’re ridiculous.”

Greene went on to say that she is a regular person and that she’s a mother of three.

“We have to put up with the most unreal amount of bulls***, because of little liars like you,” Greene told Crawford.

She then told the reporter she was the reason that Trump was nearly assassinated.

“You’re the cause of our country being divided. You’re the cause of President Trump almost being assassinated. You’re the cause of everything wrong in America…. You’re done, you’re done, go back…” Greene told the reporter.

In a video posted by the London Times on YouTube, Crawford spoke about the exchange.

“Rather than answering my question, she went on to speak about the Democrats have said, and we heard her mention potentially the Democrats are what caused the attempted assassination of Trump, asked her for evidence, she couldn’t back it up. It got quite fiery, and yeah, the conversation didn’t go much further than that,” Crawford said.