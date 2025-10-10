Marietta Square comes to life this weekend with Chalktoberfest

COBB COUNTY, GA — With chalk illustrations jumping off the pavement, Chalktoberfest in Cobb County has fun for kids and adults.

Chalktoberfest returns to Marietta this weekend, with a hundred professional and non-professional artists from places as far as Mexico, Germany, and the Netherlands creating murals on the street.

Sally Macaulay the Executive Director for the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, says the festival will also have live music, arts and crafts for kids, and the craft beer and wine festival on Saturday, with ticket purchase.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for young children, and Hoops Atlanta is also a new activity, so people can play basketball all weekend.

This City Square art display has a $5.2M economic impact for the city.