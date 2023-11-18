Marietta school board votes to keep banned LGBTQ-themed book off the shelves

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta School District voted on Thursday to not reinstate a novel that was pulled off school library shelves two months ago.

It was previously reported in September on the district receiving complaints about four books being sexually explicit: “Flamer,” “Blankets,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” and “Gender Queer.”

“Gender Queer” and “Flamer” both feature LGBTQ themes, but a spokesperson said those themes had nothing to do with their removal.

“Flamer” by Mike Curato has also been banned in Cobb County schools.

After its banning in Marietta, an appeal was filed, but the school district maintained its stance by a vote of six to one that the book should not be featured in Marietta City Schools libraries.

“Flamer” is a graphic novel that tells the story of a boy scout bullied for his appearance, including actions considered stereotypical of gay men.

“Everyone’s going through changes―but for Aiden, the stakes feel higher. As he navigates friendships, deals with bullies, and spends time with Elias (a boy he can’t stop thinking about), he finds himself on a path of self-discovery and acceptance,” the book’s description reads.

It is a semi-autobiographical account of Curato’s childhood.

Some parents have said that they feel “Flamer” and other banned books are more suitable for a public library than one in a school. While others have said they believe having books removed from schools is part of a larger political agenda.