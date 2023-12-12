Local

Marietta school board consider banning nearly 2 dozen ‘sexually explicit’ books

MARIETTA, Ga. — Nearly two dozen more books could be banned from Marietta City Schools libraries.

The school board will meet on Tuesday night to discuss 23 books considered to be “sexually explicit” and vote on whether they should be allowed in their schools.

The books on the list include the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series by Sarah J. Maas and J.K. Rowling’s “The Casual Vacancy.”

The list calls the books on the list sexually explicit.

The books being considered include:

  • “Thirteen Reasons Why” - Jay Asher
  • “City of Thieves” - David Benioff
  • “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” - Stephen Chbosky
  • “This Book is Gay” - Juno Dawson
  • “I Love You, Beth Cooper” - Larry Doyle
  • “It Ends with Us” - Colleen Hoover
  • “Crank” - Ellen Hopkins
  • “Identical” - Ellen Hopkins
  • “Tricks” - Ellen Hopkins
  • “Monday’s Not Coming” - Tiffany Jackson
  • “All Boys Aren’t Blue” - George M. Johnson
  • “Beyond Magenta” - Susan Kuklin
  • “A Court of Thorns and Roses” - Sarah J. Maas
  • “A Court of Mist and Fury” - Sarah J. Maas
  • “A Court of Wings and Ruin” - Sarah J. Maas
  • “A Court of Frost and Starlight” - Sarah J. Maas
  • “The Infinite Moment of Us” - Lauren Myracle
  • “Juliet Takes a Breath” - Gabby Rivera
  • “Lucky” - Alice Sebold
  • “More Happy than Not” - Adam Silvera
  • “Grasshopper Jungle: A History” - Andrew Smith
  • “The Casual Vacancy” - J.K. Rowling
  • “Blankets” - Craig Thompson
Books on a proposed ban list by Marietta City Schools Books on a proposed ban list by Marietta City Schools (Various Publishers)

