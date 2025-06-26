Local

Marietta receives two new fire trucks

By WSB Radio News Staff
The department purchased the trucks in 2022, but received them in June of 2025 due to labor and material shortages.
By WSB Radio News Staff

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta city is set to receive some new fire trucks after a lengthy delay.

Two new fire trucks will be added to the City of Marietta. The order for the new fire trucks was placed back in 2022 as part of the city’s mission to replace trucks every 10 years.

Deputy Fire Chief Joe Pacheco says due to labor and material shortages, they are just now receiving the fire trucks.

“The manufacturing did us right and kept our original price, so we got these at a screaming deal,” Pacheco said.

The new technology will help fire crews in the field.

“I think it makes us able to identify houses quicker,” Pacheco added.

