Local

Marietta police launch free 10 weeks citizen academy to build community ties

By WSB Radio News Staff
Marietta police badge
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Marietta Police Department is inviting residents and business owners to take part in its free 10-week Citizen Police Academy, a program designed to foster transparency and strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community.

The course gives participants direct access to officers from various units including the K-9 and SWAT teams, allowing them to learn about the department’s inner workings and ask questions.

“Most people haven’t ever considered what takes place behind the doors of a police department,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy. “This is their chance to get to meet some of the officers and learn what really takes place.”

The academy meets once a week and is open to up to 30 participants who live in or own a business in the City of Marietta. Applications are now open.

“This is your chance to come look behind the scenes and meet the individuals that are working cohesively to keep our community safe,” McPhilamy added.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!