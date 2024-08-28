Marietta Middle School students adjusting to ban on smartphones during school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Middle schools in Marietta have limited access to their smart devices in school. The Marietta City School District rolled out the new cellphone policy this school year.

The district is collaborating with two top institutes to study how this new policy is impacting students.

The district partnered with Emory University and Children’s Health of Atlanta to gather crucial data on the issue.

Marietta Middle School and 6th grade academy students began locking their phones in pouches at the start of the school year.

A 7th grader at the school said that she understands why the policy is in place, but she doesn’t think it’s necessary.

Her father believes cell phones are a huge distraction.

He said there should be a level of moderation when cell phones are used at home and in school.

It’s bittersweet for 7th grader Ayan Batista.

“It’s a little sad because it’s like, dang. But then again I realize what am I going to use it for?” she said.

Her father said he’s noticing a difference in his daughter.

“For her to do her schoolwork I think there is an improvement,” Alexander Batista said. “I think the children will benefit more by not having that distraction there.”

Ayan is noticing social interactions between her peers.

“Yeah, I definitely see a change. ‘Cause people are more into the conversation,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Grant Riviera said he’s noticed a difference too.

“The first day that I walked into the cafeteria it was the loudest I’ve ever heard a cafeteria on the first day of school and that’s because they were talking instead of staring at their phones,” Riviera said.

“Early data is showing already that students are talking more in the hallway with each other and teachers are reporting that they have a lot less distractions in the classroom,” Julie Gazmararian, professor at Emory University said.

Ayan said she does have concerns about the policy and how it could impact emergencies in school.

The superintendent told Newell that, unlike most schools across the country, his staff has the ability to unlock phones in an emergency when it’s safe to do so.



