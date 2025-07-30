Marietta man could face life behind bars for role in multi-million PPP fraud scheme

MARIETTA, GA — A Marietta man could face life behind bars after he was convicted in a multi-million-dollar Covid relief and tax fraud scheme.

The US Attorney’s Office in Atlanta says, “Carl Delano Torjagbo, a/k/a Karl Lucius Delano was convicted by a federal jury of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering after obtaining a fraudulent $9.6 million Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan and filing fraudulent tax returns that generated a $3.4 million IRS refund.”

Torjagbo received the PPP loan proceeds on March 29, 2021.

Authorities say the money was intended for struggling businesses but instead fueled Torjagbo’s lavish lifestyle.

With the funds, he then used $1,677,861.01 for his personal residence, $332,999.80 for a 2014 Lamborghini Aventador, $120,799.79 for a 2022 BMW M850XI, $90,520 for a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar, $51,000 for the down payment on a 72-foot yacht, over $1,000,000 for real estate, trucks, and trailers to start a new business, and more than $15,000 for plastic surgery.

United States Attorney Theodore Hertzberg says he claimed to have a gold mine in Africa with over 490 American working for him, including some celebrities.

“This defendant’s massive PPP fraud abused a valuable program intended to assist struggling Americans during a global pandemic. The defendant then compounded his harm by claiming a fraudulent $3.4 million tax refund,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Torjagbo’s conviction signals my office’s relentless pursuit and prosecution of those engaged in fraud, waste, and abuse at the expense of honest taxpayers.”

His sentencing is set for November 3, at 10AM before United States District Judge Michael L. Brown.

“Legitimate PPP loans saved small businesses across our country,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “Torjagbo chose greed over compassion. He will now be held accountable for his actions.”

He faces a maximum of 170 years in prison.