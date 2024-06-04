Local

Marietta City Schools providing children with free meals during the summer

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Marietta City Schools school bus

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta City Schools will provide children with free meals during the summer.

Their Seamless Summer Option program runs from June 3 to July 26, offering nutritious meals at no cost to all children ages 18 and under, as well as adults over 18 with a state-defined mental or physical disability.

Meals will be delivered at 31 locations across Cobb County.

No registration, income, or residency requirements are necessary.

You can see a list of locations for the meals at https://www.marietta-city.org/Page/4105.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!