‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett has died. He was 76.

“Jimmy passes away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs,” a statement on his website said. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The singer’s death comes just months after he was forced to cancel a performance due to being hospitalized in May.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett said then. “I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

Buffett had a string of hits, including “Margaritaville,” “Fins,” and “Come Monday” in the 1970s and 1980s, then turned toward various business ventures such as restaurants, real estate, casinos and cannabis.

Buffett’s net worth as of 2023 is valued at $1 billion, according to Forbes.