Marcee Gray, mother of Apalachee shooting suspect, indicted for allegedly tying her mom to chair

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray has been indicted on charges of elder abuse.

The Ben Hill County indictment, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, accuses Marcee Gray of taping her mother, Deborah Polhamus, to a chair and leaving her there for nearly 24 hours.

She is charged with exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the incident report, one of Polhamus’ other daughters who lives in Florida wasn’t able to get in contact with her mother, so she sent a friend to her mother’s house.

When the friend got inside the house, she found Polhamus taped at her wrists and ankles to a chair and freed her.

Polhamus told Fitzgerald police that Marcee Gray had gotten upset after she refused to go with her to Barrow County to confront her ex-husband, Colin Gray.

“Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex,” the incident report states. “Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn’t going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn’t call anyone.”

The police report says that Marcee Gray taped her mother to a chair, took her iPhone and broke a bathroom mirror and back door in November 2023.

Marcee Gray allegedly told her mother that she would call her father after leaving the house so he could cut her free. It was nearly 24 hours later until Polhamus was found, according to the incident report.

She was later arrested in Barrow County before being brought back to Ben Hill County in December 2023. In April, she was granted a $5,300 bond and released.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray spoke with Marcee Gray after her son and ex-husband, Colt and Colin Gray, were arrested and charged with murder related to the deadly Apalachee High School shooting.

She says she called her son’s school the morning of the shooting to warn them about concerns she had involving her son.

Four people were killed in the deadly attack, including two teachers and two fellow students. Nine others were wounded.