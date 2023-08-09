Many DeKalb families spent more than 24 hours without power after Monday’s storms

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Monday’s storms caused lots of trees down and other debris in DeKalb County on Monday.

Those trees landed on houses and power lines.

On Tuesday many in the county spent the evening holding out hope crews would get them back online quickly, and they could avoid another night of sleeping in the heat.

People were without power for more than 28 hours in some spots and for even longer than that in other spots.

Conrad Hubbard wanted to see for himself Tuesday evening the more than a dozen crews working on the power lines in the streets close to his house, where he spent the day working around an outage.

“I did not think it would last this long,” Hubbard said. “Today I went up to the DeKalb library and was working from the library where they have Wi-Fi where I could charge up, charge my phone and my laptop,” Hubbard said.

Crews in Stone Mountain replaced power poles in places where they were snapped in half, while customers waited.

It was the same story in Decatur.

While crews worked on places like Kelly Lake Road.

Those who lived nearby continued to check for updates, searching for a place to recharge.

“You do what you can, hit up a friend who’s nearby and charge what devices you can but it’s kind of the nature of living in the south,” Joanna Harris said.

Southwest DeKalb High School was evacuated earlier today because of an outage, but students will be back in the classroom on Wednesday morning.

