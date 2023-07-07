Manhunt underway for men who shot 3 people inside DeKalb barbershop, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after three people were shot inside a barbershop on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed that officers responded to a shooting at 2167 Flat Shoals Road around 2 p.m.

Witnesses said that the shooters drove by the area several times and eventually went inside the barbershop.

Police confirmed that two suspects walked up to the barbershop and began shooting before speeding off.

The pair of suspects then crashed the car and ran off. They have not yet been identified.

When officers arrived, they found two men in their 20s with life-threatening injuries shot inside the shop. They were both rushed to the hospital. Both are in serious condition.

A short time later, a third person showed up at the hospital suffering a gunshot wound. Police say that victim is stable at the hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, evidence markers still littered the ground in the barbershop’s parking lot.

One witness said his car was shot up.

“I thought it was fireworks at first, until I seen people said people are shooting, and people started running,” the witness said.

It’s unclear whether the two men who were shot knew each other.

Police have not said if they know the identity of any of the suspects.