Manhunt underway after suspect escapes from I-985 traffic stop, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have reopened Interstate 985 after searching for a suspect in the area.

Hall County Sheriff officials said deputies are looking for a suspect in the area of Exit 24 off I-985.

Officials told WSB’s Triple Team Traffic that the manhunt began after the suspect fled a traffic stop.

Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect or what they are wanted for.

Deputies did not say if they have caught the suspect, however, they have confirmed that all of I-985 has been reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

