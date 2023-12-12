Manchester H.S. loses championship game while grieving loss of player days ago

ATLANTA — It was heartbreak for Manchester High School’s football team Monday night as they took the field in the championship game while grieving the death of a player who was found dead this weekend.

Investigators have not said how 17-year-old Brandon Smith died.

As Monday’s title game began, the two captains from Manchester High School carried the jersey of number 52 to the middle of the field for the coin toss.

“We hope that they can just get through the heartbreak that we just experienced,” said Michelle Guthrie.

Monday’s game came just a day after the body of 17-year-old lineman Brandon Smith was found in an alleyway near his grandmother’s home.

He was last seen Thursday and his family filed a missing persons report Saturday.

As investigators look for answers, on the field Brandon’s teammates fought hard.

At one point, down by two touchdowns, they rallied. But it wasn’t enough to pull out a win.

Coach Stephen Holmes fought back tears after the game.

“I just told them it’s a stepping stone to greater things,” said Coach Holmes.

Investigators from Manchester Police are working with the GBI on the case.

