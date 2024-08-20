Local

Man and woman stabbed at Woodruff Park

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn what led up to two people being stabbed at a northeast Atlanta park.

Around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Atlanta police were called to Woodruff Park on Auburn Avenue regarding a person stabbed.

According to APD, a woman sustained a stab wound to her body and was taken to the hospital. Police said a man sustained a laceration and was treated for his injury at the scene.

A man was detained at the scene. APD did not say if he was facing charges. The victims’ ages and identities were also not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

