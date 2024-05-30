Local

Man, woman shot outside northwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured two people in a northwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach spoke with neighbors who live off Camrose Way.

Neighbors said they woke up to gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. When police and paramedics arrived, they saw two people taken away in an ambulance.

Police focused their investigation on a car parked in one of the neighborhood’s driveways. Gehlbach spotted several bullet holes on the driver’s side. So far, police have placed up to 100 evidence markers outside the home.

Police confirmed that a man and woman were shot.

The victims, who have not been identified, are stable.

This is a developing story. Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates.

