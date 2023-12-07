Man, woman pay with losing lottery tickets before taking items from food mart, Ga. deputies say

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for two individuals accused of using losing lottery tickets to purchase items at a food mart.

Dawson County sheriff officials said on Nov. 1, deputies received reports of a theft at an Exxon Food Mart on Highway 53 West in Dawsonville.

According to the investigation, a woman and man entered the store and bought several items using lottery tickets. Before the cashier could validate the winning tickets, the pair took off.

Authorities did not specify what the two suspects took.

Surveillance footage revealed the man getting out of a red sedan believed to be a 2008 Toyota Camry, with a covered rear driver’s side window before entering the store.

Further investigation showed both the man and the woman drive away in a black Dodge Charger with black rims.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or identities is asked to contact Investigator Redmond at 706-344-3636.

WSB-TV’s Mary Alice Royse Ginther contributed to this story

