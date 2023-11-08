Man, woman critically injured in shooting at Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized in Gwinnett.

Gwinnett County Police said just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called out to a domestic dispute at a home on Dayspring Trace.

Officers parked a few homes down from the actual location and as they approached the home, they heard gunshots coming from the driveway.

They saw a man leaving the home in a car as two victims were laid out in the driveway. Police said two people were shot in their heads.

The victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One victim is a man in his 20s and the other victim is a woman in her 40s.

Detectives are working to identify the shooter and they believe he and the victims knew each other.

Police ask that if anyone has information related to the case, call 911 or contact GCPD at 770-513-5300.





©2023 Cox Media Group