Local

Man, woman critically injured in shooting at Gwinnett County home

Gwinnett double shooting scene

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized in Gwinnett.

Gwinnett County Police said just before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called out to a domestic dispute at a home on Dayspring Trace.

Officers parked a few homes down from the actual location and as they approached the home, they heard gunshots coming from the driveway.

They saw a man leaving the home in a car as two victims were laid out in the driveway. Police said two people were shot in their heads.

The victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One victim is a man in his 20s and the other victim is a woman in her 40s.

Detectives are working to identify the shooter and they believe he and the victims knew each other.

Police ask that if anyone has information related to the case, call 911 or contact GCPD at 770-513-5300.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!