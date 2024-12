A Riverdale man and woman have been arrested after allegedly shooting a driver during a road rage incident.

Gwinnett County Police Corporal Juan Madiedo says the suspects are behind bars after getting into a dispute with another driver in a parking lot on Holcomb Bridge Road. in Peachtree Corners. .

The suspects face Assault, Battery and Possession of a Firearm charges. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.