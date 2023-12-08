Man with gunshot wound hit by car near I-85 in Brookhaven, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — A busy section of North Druid Hills Road near I-85 is currently closed after a man was hit by a car.

According to Brookhaven police, they were called to reports of a man hit by a car in the area.

When they got there, they found a man lying on the curb at the I-85 southbound ramp. They quickly realized he had been shot in the chest.

It’s unclear when or where the man suffered the gunshot wound.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw several police cars shutting down the area.

Police say the unidentified man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

DeKalb police say they responded to the area to assist just after 4:15 p.m. They say the ramp is currently closed down, but the expect it will be reopened within an hour.

Police have not commented on possible suspects in the shooting or if any drivers will face charges.

