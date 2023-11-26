Local

Man who told authorities his wife committed suicide now charged with her murder

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

Authorities determined a woman who they believed committed suicide was murdered.

Warner Robins police said on Friday at 9:10 a.m., officers received reports of a possible suicide at a home on Wake Forest Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Lucille Ann McManus, who had a head injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, investigators determined she had been murdered.

Authorities arrested McManus’ husband, 55-year-old Brian McManus, and charged him with malice murder.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detectives Thompson and Smith at 478-302-5380.

