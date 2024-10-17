Man who shot customer to death in front of Gwinnett gas station arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An accused killer has been arrested in Gwinnett County after a shooting last week left a man dead outside of a gas station.

Surveillance videos in the area captured video of a masked man as he shot and killed 41-year-old Anthony Bernard Miles while he was standing in front of a gas station on Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Lawrenceville Highway at around 7:45 a.m.

Officers arrested Donte Dieal Newcomb-Donnelly in connection to Miles’ death.

Witnesses said that they heard five or six gunshots before Newcomb-Donnelly ran away from the scene and headed north up Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Employees at the gas station said Miles came into the store often and was always nice to workers.

“He was a regular customer with us,” said Lady, an employee who only provided her first name.

Newcomb-Donnelly has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crimes.

He remains in Gwinnett County Jail without bond.