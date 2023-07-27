Local

Man who police say blew up DeKalb ATM with pipe bomb, stole cash indicted

ATM bombing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur man has been indicted after prosecutors said he blew up and ATM and stole the cash inside.

Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, was indicted Wednesday by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges of use of a destructive device with intent to destroy a structure, arson in the second degree, theft by taking and manufacturing a destructive device.

Prosecutors said Jalal used a pipe bomb to access an ATM at North DeKalb Mall on March 29. He was able to get inside the machine and take a large amount of cash, police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Jalal’s home and discovered multiple pipe bombs as well as bomb-making materials.

Jalal’s trial date has not been set.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!