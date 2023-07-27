Man who police say blew up DeKalb ATM with pipe bomb, stole cash indicted

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur man has been indicted after prosecutors said he blew up and ATM and stole the cash inside.

Abdurrahim Jalal, 53, was indicted Wednesday by a DeKalb County Grand Jury on charges of use of a destructive device with intent to destroy a structure, arson in the second degree, theft by taking and manufacturing a destructive device.

Prosecutors said Jalal used a pipe bomb to access an ATM at North DeKalb Mall on March 29. He was able to get inside the machine and take a large amount of cash, police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Jalal’s home and discovered multiple pipe bombs as well as bomb-making materials.

Jalal’s trial date has not been set.

